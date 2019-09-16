5

3

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Actress Lee Eun Jae continues to gain attention for her visuals + described as a cross between Sulli and Suzy

AKP STAFF

This model and actress is gaining hot attention for her gorgeous visuals!

Lee Eun Jae is being described my many netizens as being a Suzy and Sulli lookalike. The young model gained traction back in 2016 when she was a high school student and resurfaced again recently as she started her activities as a model, actress, and Youtuber! 

She has since modeled for big brands such as Innisfree and recently appeared in a web drama as well.

We hope to see more of Lee Eun Jae as her popularity continues to steadily rise. 

  1. misc.
0 2,028 Share 63% Upvoted
BTS, Jimin
BTS Jimin's Brand Power remains unbeatable
7 hours ago   20   13,423

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND