Actress Lee Eun Jae continues to gain attention for her visuals + described as a cross between Sulli and Suzy

This model and actress is gaining hot attention for her gorgeous visuals!

Lee Eun Jae is being described my many netizens as being a Suzy and Sulli lookalike. The young model gained traction back in 2016 when she was a high school student and resurfaced again recently as she started her activities as a model, actress, and Youtuber!

She has since modeled for big brands such as Innisfree and recently appeared in a web drama as well.

We hope to see more of Lee Eun Jae as her popularity continues to steadily rise.