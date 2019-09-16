2

2

Posted by danisurst

Brave Girls currently working toward making a comeback; Brave Entertainment confirms

Brave Girls will be making a comeback!

The news was announced by Brave Entertainment on September 16. While there is no confirmation when the comeback will be scheduled, the agency has confirmed that they do have comeback intentions for the group and that the girls are steadily preparing by sharpening their skills and practicing hard.

Brave Girls have been reorganized as a four-member group, which includes members MinyoungYujeongEunji, and Yuna. Since the release of their previous single "Rollin'" in August of that year, the group has not had any more promotions, but have been steadily communicating with fans through social media.


Stay tuned for more news about this exciting comeback!

Jaycaleb8626
42 minutes ago

YES!!!! About dang time!!!

29 minutes ago   0   243
