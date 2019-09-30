Paul Kim to return with part 1 of his 2nd full album 'Heart, One'

Solo singer/song-writer and well-known chart killer Paul Kim will be returning with part.1 of his 2nd full album.

Titled 'Heart, One' (literal translation), part.1 of Paul Kim's 2nd full album is set for release this October 7 at 6 PM KST. This will mark his first full album release in approximately 2 years, since his 1st album 'Tonight'.

'Heart, One' part.1 is set to contain a total of 5 tracks, all composed and written by Paul Kim with aid from well-known Korean and international musicians. Part.2 of the album will also be released some time later this year.

Are you looking forward to Paul Kim's comeback?

