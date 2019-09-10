INFINITE's Dongwoo updates fans on Instagram as his family's octopus restaurant closes down

On September 10, INFINITE member Dongwoo updated fans for the first time since his military enlistment via his personal Instagram.

He wrote, "I am writing to let you know in advance of some news which can come across as quite sudden. After 14 years, my mother's restaurant 'Ahn Chang Octopus' will be closing down come September 17, as we've decided to cherish the heavy weight of the iron pot lids, the weight of supporting a household, the strong scent of octopus, and the friendly hearts of so many visitors in our memories. I want to sincerely thank my fans who loved this restaurant for such a long time, and for everyone who visited. I wish you an abundant Chuseok holidays with your families, and hope for your long-lasting health and happiness. Wishing that the time that we meet again also comes to us quickly, love Dongwoo!"



Meanwhile, Dongwoo enlisted as an active duty soldier back in April of this year, as the second INFINITE member to do so after Sunggyu.