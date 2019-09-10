1

INFINITE's Dongwoo updates fans on Instagram as his family's octopus restaurant closes down

On September 10, INFINITE member Dongwoo updated fans for the first time since his military enlistment via his personal Instagram. 

He wrote, "I am writing to let you know in advance of some news which can come across as quite sudden. After 14 years, my mother's restaurant 'Ahn Chang Octopus' will be closing down come September 17, as we've decided to cherish the heavy weight of the iron pot lids, the weight of supporting a household, the strong scent of octopus, and the friendly hearts of so many visitors in our memories. I want to sincerely thank my fans who loved this restaurant for such a long time, and for everyone who visited. I wish you an abundant Chuseok holidays with your families, and hope for your long-lasting health and happiness. Wishing that the time that we meet again also comes to us quickly, love Dongwoo!"

Meanwhile, Dongwoo enlisted as an active duty soldier back in April of this year, as the second INFINITE member to do so after Sunggyu

인스피릿 안녕하세요! 인피니트 둘째 동우입니다.! 정말 오랜만에 인사를 드리는데요. 건강히 잘지내셨나요.? 안에서 있다보니 잘 모르는 부분도 많지만 모두들 무탈 하셨기를 바랍니다 .. 저는 간간이 보는 인스피릿 흔적들에 고개 들어 힘을 냅니다. 고마워요. ! 그리고 너무 갑작스러울 수 있으나 미리 말씀드리고 싶어 글을 남깁니다. 다소 무거웠던 솥뚜껑과 가장의 무게, 진한 쭈꾸미 향과 수많은 사람들의 정, 이제 추억으로 간직하고 어머니의 가게 인창쭈꾸미가 9월 17일을 끝으로 14년 만에 마무리를 하려 합니다. 그동안 사랑해 주신 팬 여러분과 찾아와 주신 많은 분들 진심으로 감사드립니다. 건강과 행복을 희망하면서 풍성한 추석 가족과 함께하시길 바랍니다. 우리의 만남의 시간도 빨리 오기를 바라며 ❤️ 사랑하는 사랑듀니가 !

