SBS set to air a Chuseok variety special focused on BTS

BTS is slated to appear as a guest for one of the upcoming Chuseok variety specials!

The group will be greeting viewers through a special program on SBS called 'BTS Variety Chronology' on September 11th. The special show will be hosted by Kim Sung Soo, Jung Hyung Don, and Jang Ye Won.



SBS stated, "In this digital age where top stars and their past videos are garnering attention years after broadcast, we have prepared 'BTS's Variety Chronicles' this Chuseok with a collection of key scenes from BTS's variety history on SBS."







The three hosts will share fun facts and behind-stories about BTS on the program.



