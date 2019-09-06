Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Park Hae Mi says she doesn't resent her ex-husband after his drunk driving scandal + says it's all her fault

Singer Park Hae Mi has returned to entertainment after disappearing from the public eye.

The musical singer's ex-husband was responsible for multiple deaths after drunk driving a year ago. The ordeal ended with divorce and a great deal of heartbreak for the singer. Park Hae Mi recently sat down for an interview with 'Entertainment Weekly' while working on the musical 'So What'


When asked how she spent the year, she stated:


"I spent a lot of time thinking about how I was going to live the rest of my life. While doing that, the year passed. I want to start living a new life again because life is short. I want to try again to live a life I don't regret. I had a rough time." She also stated that she didn't resent her ex-husband, stating "I see everything as my fault. I don't blame others." 

We hope Park Hae Mi continues to find the healing she needs as she continues with her activities. 

Yook_Lorena215 pts 57 minutes ago
57 minutes ago

Her story is genuinely sad and I hope She can sing again!!!! She didnt do anything wrong but was heavily criticized by netizens over something her then husband did. Her life became a nightmare and God knows the amount of effort She is making to work again. In one night She lost her husband, her career and other innocent people.

takit-30 pts 26 minutes ago
26 minutes ago
Lady is that a joke? He is a grown ass man who chose to drink and drive...why does women try to take the skurge off of stupid ass men and blame themselves, when they are the ones who did darn stupid things. His choice , so you divorce the ass, was it your fault too?

