Park Hae Mi says she doesn't resent her ex-husband after his drunk driving scandal + says it's all her fault

Singer Park Hae Mi has returned to entertainment after disappearing from the public eye.

The musical singer's ex-husband was responsible for multiple deaths after drunk driving a year ago. The ordeal ended with divorce and a great deal of heartbreak for the singer. Park Hae Mi recently sat down for an interview with 'Entertainment Weekly' while working on the musical 'So What'.



When asked how she spent the year, she stated:





"I spent a lot of time thinking about how I was going to live the rest of my life. While doing that, the year passed. I want to start living a new life again because life is short. I want to try again to live a life I don't regret. I had a rough time." She also stated that she didn't resent her ex-husband, stating "I see everything as my fault. I don't blame others."



We hope Park Hae Mi continues to find the healing she needs as she continues with her activities.