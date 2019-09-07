Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Former After School member Jung Ah shares darling pregnancy photos one month before due date

AKP STAFF

After School's Jung Ah is preparing for motherhood!

On September 7, celebrity wedding consulting agency Happy Married Company unveiled a pregnancy photoshoot featuring the pregnant former idol and her basketball player husband Jung Chang Young.

Eight months into her pregnancy, Jung Ah is seen happily boasting a pretty sizeable baby bump. In one concept for the shoot, the couple sports chic, all-black looks over a dark red backdrop, while in another, they go for a much more bright white-and-floral concept, smiling for the camera.

Jung Ah and Jung Chang Young were married back in April 2018. Her pregnancy was announced to fans via Instagram almost exactly a year later. She is due to give birth sometime in October.

Check out the beautiful photos below!

