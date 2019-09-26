7

1

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 22 minutes ago

'Produce 101' choreographer Bae Yoon Jung got married today!

AKP STAFF

Choreographer Bae Yoon Jung became a bride today!

Her stylist, Kim Woo Ri, posted sone adorable shots on Instagram with the caption, “My younger friend Bae Yoon Jung got married. She got married to a groom who is strong, supportive, and charming. Today, Yoon Jung was the most beautiful bride and did not look a day over forty.” 

Celebrities who attended the wedding ceremony include Cheetah, Soohyun (Claudia Kim), and more.

Bae Yoon Jung is the owner and CEO of the choreography team YAMA & HOTCHICKS Entertainment. She is known for choreographing Brown Eyed Girls' “Abracadabra,” EXID's “Up & Down,” Kara's “Mister,” and T-ara's “Bo Peep Bo Peep” and since gain widespread popularity for her charisma on 'Produce 101' as a mentor. 

We wish her and her new husband the best in their marriage. 

  1. misc.
2 4,175 Share 88% Upvoted

1

Starry_Dynamo174 pts 9 minutes ago 0
9 minutes ago

He picked her, picked her, picked her.

Share

0

Pendragonx213 pts 11 minutes ago 0
11 minutes ago

Congrats to her..she looks fantastic!

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

San E
San E reveals a lyric video for 'WTFSup'
45 minutes ago   0   341
Ladies
Ladies Code to make a comeback
1 hour ago   1   920
BLACKPINK, BTS, EXO, GOT7, Red Velvet, Seventeen, TVXQ, TWICE, Wanna One
K-Pop groups that generate the most revenue
18 hours ago   37   93,749

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND