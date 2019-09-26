'Produce 101' choreographer Bae Yoon Jung got married today!

Choreographer Bae Yoon Jung became a bride today!

Her stylist, Kim Woo Ri, posted sone adorable shots on Instagram with the caption, “My younger friend Bae Yoon Jung got married. She got married to a groom who is strong, supportive, and charming. Today, Yoon Jung was the most beautiful bride and did not look a day over forty.”

Celebrities who attended the wedding ceremony include Cheetah, Soohyun (Claudia Kim), and more.

Bae Yoon Jung is the owner and CEO of the choreography team YAMA & HOTCHICKS Entertainment. She is known for choreographing Brown Eyed Girls' “Abracadabra,” EXID's “Up & Down,” Kara's “Mister,” and T-ara's “Bo Peep Bo Peep” and since gain widespread popularity for her charisma on 'Produce 101' as a mentor.

We wish her and her new husband the best in their marriage.