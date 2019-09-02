CIX cannot contain laughter as they attempt 'rollercoaster dance' version of debut single 'Movie Star'

CIX showcased their tight-knit chemistry in a new video for Dingo Music!

In the video, which was released on September 2 KST, the boys are seen preparing for what they assume will be a typical performance of their debut single "Movie Star." However, once the song begins to play, it becomes clear that they have been tricked into a 'rollercoaster dance' challenge, where the song constantly changes speed, replays segments, turns off, or even changes to a completely different CIX song.

During the challenge, the members constantly laugh through their mistakes as they try to help one another match choreography. The video ends with the exhausted group each taking turns offering the camera a set of three aegyo poses, all successfully doing so until the final member, Seunghun, hilariously struggles to channel his cute side.

Check out the full video above!