Ong Seong Wu becomes modern day prince for October issue of 'Marie Claire'

Ong Seong Wu became a modern day prince for 'Marie Claire'.



For the October issue, Ong Seong Wu took on a princely concept in vivid hunter green, a camel jacket, and a ruffled shirt as well as an all-black look. He also discussed playing the role of Choi Joon Woo in the recently wrapped-up JTBC drama 'Moments of 18'.



The former Wanna One member expressed, "I'm someone who's descriptive, but Joon Woo doesn't explain himself. He pushes down his emotions and expresses them all at once... I liked the fact that he was growing. I was at a point that I needed to grow too, so I empathized with his story."



Did you watch 'Moments of 18'? Check out Ong Seong Wu's photo shoot below.