Seventeen win #1 + Performances from September 27th 'Music Bank'!

'Music Bank' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists.





On today's episode, TWICE came back with "Feel Special", Saturday made a comeback with "BByong", GSA returned with "We Got the Power", and Melody Pink made their comeback with "Hey U".





As for the winners, Seventeen and Bolbbalgan4 were the nominees, but it was Seventeen who took the win with "Fear". Congrats to Seventeen!



Other artists who performed include Seventeen, Dream Catcher, LABOUM, EVERGLOW, 3YE, TEEN TEEN, Ji Dong Kuk, ANS, K-Tigers Zero, We Girls, N.CUS, VANNER, Yoonlip, Hyun Su, G-reyish, and YJP.



Watch the performances below!



WINNER:



COMEBACK: TWICE







COMEBACK: Saturday







COMEBACK: GSA







COMEBACK: Melody Pink







Seventeen









Dream Catcher







LABOUM







EVERGLOW







3YE







TEEN TEEN







Ji Dong Kuk







ANS







K-Tigers Zero







We Girls







N.CUS







VANNER







Yoonlip







Hyun Su







G-reyish







YJP







