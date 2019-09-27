5

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 51 minutes ago

Seventeen win #1 + Performances from September 27th 'Music Bank'!

'Music Bank' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists.

On today's episode, TWICE came back with "Feel Special", Saturday made a comeback with "BByong", GSA returned with "We Got the Power", and Melody Pink made their comeback with "Hey U".


As for the winners, Seventeen and Bolbbalgan4 were the nominees, but it was Seventeen who took the win with "Fear". Congrats to Seventeen!

Other artists who performed include SeventeenDream Catcher, LABOUM, EVERGLOW, 3YE, TEEN TEEN, Ji Dong Kuk, ANS, K-Tigers Zero, We Girls, N.CUS, VANNER, Yoonlip, Hyun Su, G-reyish, and YJP.


Watch the performances below!

WINNER:

COMEBACK: TWICE


COMEBACK: Saturday


COMEBACK: GSA


COMEBACK: Melody Pink


Seventeen



Dream Catcher


LABOUM


EVERGLOW


3YE


TEEN TEEN


Ji Dong Kuk


ANS


K-Tigers Zero


We Girls


N.CUS


VANNER


Yoonlip


Hyun Su


G-reyish


YJP


  1. Seventeen
  2. MUSIC BANK
princesspop-1 pt 10 minutes ago 0
Congratulation Seventeen again

Share

whenjunhui80 pts 42 minutes ago 0
yes seventeen!

Share

