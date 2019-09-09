Netizens leave negative comments towards Song Hye Kyo's appearance at New York Fashion Week

Song Hye Kyo seems to be living her best life after her divorce with actor Song Joong Ki, but it seems netizen opinions of her have soured.

The actress showed off her elegant and sophisticated visuals at the Ralph Lauren runway at New York Fashion Week in a white suit.

However, many netizens are making nasty comments on her appearance stating:

"She looks different after her divorce."

"I really don't like her."

"She looks like a middle-aged woman."

"Song Joong Ki still looks young but she's aged LOL."

"She gets uglier and uglier by the day."





What do you think of the public's reaction?