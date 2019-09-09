Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 31 minutes ago

Netizens leave negative comments towards Song Hye Kyo's appearance at New York Fashion Week

Song Hye Kyo seems to be living her best life after her divorce with actor Song Joong Ki, but it seems netizen opinions of her have soured.

The actress showed off her elegant and sophisticated visuals at the Ralph Lauren runway at New York Fashion Week in a white suit. 

However, many netizens are making nasty comments on her appearance stating:

"She looks different after her divorce."

"I really don't like her."

"She looks like a middle-aged woman."

"Song Joong Ki still looks young but she's aged LOL."

"She gets uglier and uglier by the day."


What do you think of the public's reaction?

JIGNAASAA78 6 minutes ago
6 minutes ago

Public's reaction ? I don't think some random netizens' comments would have any effect on her activities or on herself. Their divorce was over and it's not like they are the first celebrity couple that took the divorce. She still has a lot of influence and good name. She has done many philanthropical works. She is good enough to be the face of many brands. These comments are irrelevant. I'm not taking either Song Joonki or Song Hye kyo's sides as that is their private life. But these comments are trash.

JaneStewart 14 minutes ago
14 minutes ago

Theyre all childish.

