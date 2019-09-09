Paul Kim, Gummy, and Whee In top Instiz chart for the second week of September 2019

The Instiz chart combines the overwhelming variety of charts that South Korea uses to rank music sales, and it's also what fans use to determine whether their favorite artist has achieved an "All-Kill."





Check out the chart rankings for the second week of September (September 2 - September 8) below!



Instiz Chart Singles Ranking





1. Paul Kim - "Farewell" - 29,550 Points









2. Gummy - "Remember Me" - 20,029 Points









3. Whee In - "Goodbye" - 17,188 Points









4. Taeyeon - "All About You" - 12,027 Points









5. Maktub - "To You My Light" - 12,016 Points









6. Kassy - "Story Of Night Fall" - 10,649 Points









7. Punch - "Done For Me" - 10,184 Points









8. Jang Bum Joon - "Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers" - 9,569 Points









9. Sunmi - "Lalalay" - 9,101 Points









10. Crush - "NAPPA" - 8,694 Points



Source: Instiz iCHART

