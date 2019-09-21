Nana and Dasom cheer on Kahi at 'City of Angels' musical

Nana and Dasom made sure to show their support for Kahi at her musical 'City of Angels'.



On September 21, Nana shared the below photos of herself with Dasom and Kahi backstage at 'City of Angels'. Fans may remember both Nana and Kahi were members of After School together for 3 years before Kahi "graduated" from the group in 2012.



In the photos, Kahi can be seen in her stage makeup, while Nana and Dasom smile fresh-faced in all black outfits.



In other news, Nana's KBS drama 'Justice', also starring Choi Jin Hyuk, aired its finale earlier this month.