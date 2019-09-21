5

1

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Nana and Dasom cheer on Kahi at 'City of Angels' musical

AKP STAFF

Nana and Dasom made sure to show their support for Kahi at her musical 'City of Angels'.

On September 21, Nana shared the below photos of herself with Dasom and Kahi backstage at 'City of Angels'. Fans may remember both Nana and Kahi were members of After School together for 3 years before Kahi "graduated" from the group in 2012.

In the photos, Kahi can be seen in her stage makeup, while Nana and Dasom smile fresh-faced in all black outfits. 

In other news, Nana's KBS drama 'Justice', also starring Choi Jin Hyuk, aired its finale earlier this month. 

View this post on Instagram

City of angels 🖤

A post shared by NANA (@jin_a_nana) on

View this post on Instagram

우리.

A post shared by NANA (@jin_a_nana) on

﻿﻿
  1. Nana
  2. Kahi
  3. Dasom
2 945 Share 83% Upvoted

0

dason10 pts 20 minutes ago 0
20 minutes ago

After School E-young also went to support Kahi on a different day ! They both cried, Kahi and Eyoung

Share

0

krell-1,251 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

I could wish to see KAHI involved in *Management* of a K-pop Agency.
And NO IDEA here what KAHI wants to do it at this time , IF she would consider that.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Donghae
Donghae begs fans to stop calling him
16 hours ago   27   28,396
Donghae
Donghae begs fans to stop calling him
16 hours ago   27   28,396

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND