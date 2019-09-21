Lovelyz' Mijoo reveals why she relates to Girl's Day's Hyeri

Lovelyz' Mijoo revealed why she relates to Girl's Day's Hyeri.



On the September 21st episode of 'Surprising Saturday', Mjioo caught everyone off-guard with her energy and confidence. She revealed she related to the show's panelist Hyeri, saying, "I think I have a similar optimistic and bright personality like Hyeri does. She's pretty too."



MC Boom then pointed out, "When Hyeri flips her hair, Mijoo flips her hair too," and Hyeri jokingly warned, "If you keep flipping it, that one direction will start hurting a lot."



Do you think Mijoo and Hyeri have a lot similarities?

