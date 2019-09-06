Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

4

3

Original Content
Posted by hannahleex AKP STAFF 26 minutes ago

Most Googled K-Pop Idols

AKP STAFF

In 2019, a lot has been going on in the K-Pop industry, so it’s only natural that K-Pop idols appear in more Google searches. 

Nielsen Media Research recently conducted a study and released the results for the Top 19 most Googled K-Pop idols for the first half of 2019. Are your favorite idols on the list? Check it out below.

19. TWICE’s Tzuyu


18. Sunmi


17. Jung Joon Young


16. BLACKPINK’s Rose


15. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo


14. BTS’ Suga


13. TWICE’s Sana


12. TWICE’s Mina


11. NCT’s Lucas


10. BLACKPINK’s Lisa


9. NCT’s Taeyong


8. Red Velvet’s Seulgi


7. Red Velvet’s Irene


6. BLACKPINK’s Jennie


5. BTS’ RM


4. BTS’ Jimin


3. Seungri


2. BTS’ V


1. BTS’ Jungkook


  1. Mina
  2. Seungri
  3. Jennie
  4. Jisoo
  5. Rose
  6. Lisa
  7. V
  8. Jungkook
  9. Jimin
  10. SUGA
  11. RM (Rap Monster)
  12. Jung Joon Young
  13. Irene
  14. Seulgi
  15. Taeyong
  16. Lucas
  17. Sunmi
  18. Sana
  19. Tzuyu
0 3,295 Share 57% Upvoted
Mina, Seungri, Jennie, Jisoo, Rose, Lisa, V, Jungkook, Jimin, SUGA, RM (Rap Monster), Jung Joon Young, Irene, Seulgi, Taeyong, Lucas, Sunmi, Sana, Tzuyu
Most Googled K-Pop Idols
25 minutes ago   0   3,224
DAY6
DAY6 celebrates their 4th anniversary
7 hours ago   5   2,764
X1
X1 take #1 on September 6th 'Music Bank'!
10 hours ago   4   4,582

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND