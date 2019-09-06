In 2019, a lot has been going on in the K-Pop industry, so it’s only natural that K-Pop idols appear in more Google searches.

Nielsen Media Research recently conducted a study and released the results for the Top 19 most Googled K-Pop idols for the first half of 2019. Are your favorite idols on the list? Check it out below.

19. TWICE’s Tzuyu





18. Sunmi





17. Jung Joon Young







16. BLACKPINK’s Rose





15. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo





14. BTS’ Suga





13. TWICE’s Sana





12. TWICE’s Mina





11. NCT’s Lucas





10. BLACKPINK’s Lisa





9. NCT’s Taeyong





8. Red Velvet’s Seulgi





7. Red Velvet’s Irene





6. BLACKPINK’s Jennie





5. BTS’ RM





4. BTS’ Jimin





3. Seungri





2. BTS’ V





1. BTS’ Jungkook



