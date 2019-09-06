In 2019, a lot has been going on in the K-Pop industry, so it’s only natural that K-Pop idols appear in more Google searches.
Nielsen Media Research recently conducted a study and released the results for the Top 19 most Googled K-Pop idols for the first half of 2019. Are your favorite idols on the list? Check it out below.
19. TWICE’s Tzuyu
18. Sunmi
17. Jung Joon Young
16. BLACKPINK’s Rose
15. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo
14. BTS’ Suga
13. TWICE’s Sana
12. TWICE’s Mina
11. NCT’s Lucas
10. BLACKPINK’s Lisa
9. NCT’s Taeyong
8. Red Velvet’s Seulgi
7. Red Velvet’s Irene
6. BLACKPINK’s Jennie
5. BTS’ RM
4. BTS’ Jimin
3. Seungri
2. BTS’ V
1. BTS’ Jungkook
