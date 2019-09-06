Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

MAMAMOO's Solar takes on pole dancing + shows off her variety skills by making fans laugh

MAMAMOO's Solar showed off her pole dancing skills on MBC's 'My Little TV V2'

The popular idol star was known for her pole dance performances in the past and showcased her skills on the September 6th broadcast. She stated that pole sports were good for making muscles and dieting. Although Solar showed off her talents, she also made viewers laugh when she struggled to do some more difficult positions. However, she took the challenge on and capture the pose!

Check out the hilarious footage below. 

