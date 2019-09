Lovelyz' Kei has released more teaser images for her 1st mini-album 'Over and Over'.

The popular idol is making her stance as a solo artist with her title track "I Go" and will be releasing her song on October 8th. The teaser photos show that she is definitely ready for fall and will be giving fans some warm vibes perfect for the colder seasons.

Check out the rest of the teaser images below.