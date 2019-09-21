Lee Sang Hwa talks about what drew her to fiance Kangnam

Olympic speed skater Lee Sang Hwa opened up about what drew her to her fiance Kangnam.



Kangnam and Lee Sang Hwa previously announced they were getting married in October after about a year of dating. On the September 21st installment of JTBC's 'Knowing Brothers', Lee Sang Hwa was asked about Kangnam, and she expressed, "He's different when the camera is on than when the camera is off. When it's off, he's very considerate and is very gentle. He just drips of charms."



She also shared more about the moment she started liking Kangnam, explaining it was partially due to the show they originally met on, 'Law of the Jungle'. Lee Sang Hwa said, "I was going through physical rehab last winter, and it was during the time I was thinking of retiring [as an Olympic speed skater]. At the time, there were a lot of gatherings with the cast of 'Law of the Jungle', and I was telling them about my concerns. Kangnam quietly listened, and he told me, 'You're already a legend, and people have already gotten a lot of strength from you.'"



It seems the comfort Kangnam gave the two-time Olympic champion left an impression on her. She said, "Kangnam said, 'You should do what you want now, and rest with me.' That was when I was interested in him, and it really touched my heart."



How sweet!