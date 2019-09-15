Lee Eui Woong chosen as an MC for 'BONI HANI'

Lee Eui Woong has been chosen an MC for 'Boni Hani'.

The 'Produce 101' season 2 contestant will be the 17th 'Boni' for the show. He revealed, "I've been watching 'Boni Hani' since I was in elementary school. I'm honored that I will become 'Boni'. I'm a little nervous about it being live, but I'm having fun preparing through the staff's support."

He'll be following up Ahn Hyung Seob, who was the 'Boni' for the 14th and 15th generation. His first episode will be on the 16th at 6PM KST.