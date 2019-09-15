Ahn Jae Hyun's lawyer who denied the actor's connections to Jung Joon Young may be charged for using evidence in another case for his own

Attorney Bang Jung Hyun, who is representing Ahn Jae Hyun in his divorce, may be charged for breaking laws regarding lawyers.

On September 5th, Bang revealed, "I am the lawyer who was the whistleblower for Jung Joon Young's case. I looked over all of the KakaoTalk messages from back then. Jung Joon Young and Ahn Jae Hyun had no KakaoTalk messages. On July 19, 2016, in a conversation with a 3rd party, Jung Joon Young even said it had been over a year since he saw Ahn Jae Hyun."

However, for privacy reasons, a lawyer with multiple cases cannot use case files from case to case. Lawyers, and ex-lawyers, have a duty to keep all of the information they learned during lawsuits private. Bang received the forensic files in March as the whistleblower, and the files are currently in custody with prosecutors and are being used as evidence in court. But it seems that Bang kept a copy for himself.

However, there are no previous cases where the whistleblower lawyer used that case information for another case, so it is hard to know what the punishment will be, or if there even will be one.



Stay tuned for more information about the situation.