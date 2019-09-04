Korea Communications Standards Commission (KOCSC) issues light warning against JTBC2's 'Reply Night'

Back on September 4, board members of the Korea Communications Standards Commission (KOCSC) held a meeting regarding JTBC2's ongoing talk program 'Reply Night'.

After deliberation, the KOCSC chose to issue an administrative statement regarding the severity of content aired on 'Reply Night'. The KOCSC commented, "This program aims to promote a more healthier online and internet commenting culture; however, the use of extremely triggering, malicious comment content can lead to the hinderance of the viewers' ability to make ethically sound decisions and affect their emotions negatively. Therefore, the program must take more caution."

Meanwhile, JTBC2's 'Reply Night' with MCs Shin Dong Yup, Kim Sook, Kim Jong Min, and Sulli airs every Friday nights at 10 PM KST.

