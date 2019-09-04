Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

5

3

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 54 minutes ago

Korea Communications Standards Commission (KOCSC) issues light warning against JTBC2's 'Reply Night'

AKP STAFF

Back on September 4, board members of the Korea Communications Standards Commission (KOCSC) held a meeting regarding JTBC2's ongoing talk program 'Reply Night'. 

After deliberation, the KOCSC chose to issue an administrative statement regarding the severity of content aired on 'Reply Night'. The KOCSC commented, "This program aims to promote a more healthier online and internet commenting culture; however, the use of extremely triggering, malicious comment content can lead to the hinderance of the viewers' ability to make ethically sound decisions and affect their emotions negatively. Therefore, the program must take more caution." 

Meanwhile, JTBC2's 'Reply Night' with MCs Shin Dong Yup, Kim Sook, Kim Jong Min, and Sulli airs every Friday nights at 10 PM KST. 

  1. misc.
1 4,786 Share 63% Upvoted

0

trogdorthe8th4,809 pts 8 minutes ago 0
8 minutes ago

Sooo, them calling out some of the more malicious comments is too triggering for people? This is one of the bigger problems they have over there (well, it's a global issue if we're being really honest) in dealing with online harassment and people's desire to 'cancel' those who don't fit the rigid standards a viewer may have for them. I don't understand what was posted on the show that was such an issue to be honest. This just comes down to the ultra conservative hold they have on people, the censorship is so ridiculous over there some times. They can tell them to tone down the content, but that doesn't mean it won't still happen or just plain doesn't exist.

Share
2NE1, CL
CL possibly hinting at comeback
23 hours ago   10   3,224

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND