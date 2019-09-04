Super Junior reveal a sleek new logo ahead of comeback with their 9th full album

Super Junior have unveiled a sleek, new logo, in light of their upcoming comeback!

The veteran idol group will be returning with their 9th full album this October 14 - their first comeback as a group after all of the members successfully completed their mandatory military service.

Meanwhile, the Super Junior members plan on sharing their step-by-step album preparation process and behind-the-scenes content through season 3 of their web reality series, 'SJ Returns'. The series premieres this September 9 at 12 PM KST via 'V Live', so make sure to tune in!