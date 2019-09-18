14

0

News
Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 46 minutes ago

Kim Tae Hee and Rain just had their second child

AKP STAFF

Actress Kim Tae Hee and singer Rain just had their second child, a baby girl! Story J Company, a management company of Kim Tae Hee has just released its public announcement about this amazing news. 

In its statement, it says "Hello, this is management company of actress Kim Tae Hee. We are happy to announce that the couple just welcomed a new member to their family. On the morning of September 19 in a hospital located in Seoul, she gave birth to a healthy daughter. Both the mom and the baby are in a very healthy state and they are under the care of a happy family's love and blessings. Thank you all for your support for Kim Tae Hee and she will do her best to return with good condition both as a mom and as an actress."


Congratulations to Kim Tae Hee and Rain!

  1. Kim Tae Hee
  2. Rain
3 8,459 Share 100% Upvoted

0

Grimjester182 pts 3 seconds ago 0
3 seconds ago

Damn look at the Glow on kim tea hee

Share

0

Nimfa1 pt 24 minutes ago 0
24 minutes ago

Congratulations to the lovely couple!😍❤️❤️❤️

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Kim Tae Hee, Rain
Kim Tae Hee and Rain just had their second child
45 minutes ago   2   8,340
Suzy
Suzy shines in new Lancome pictorial
28 minutes ago   0   577
Kim Tae Hee, Rain
Kim Tae Hee and Rain just had their second child
45 minutes ago   2   8,342
Kim Tae Hee, Rain
Kim Tae Hee and Rain just had their second child
45 minutes ago   2   8,342

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND