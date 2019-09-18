Kim Tae Hee and Rain just had their second child

Actress Kim Tae Hee and singer Rain just had their second child, a baby girl! Story J Company, a management company of Kim Tae Hee has just released its public announcement about this amazing news.

In its statement, it says "Hello, this is management company of actress Kim Tae Hee. We are happy to announce that the couple just welcomed a new member to their family. On the morning of September 19 in a hospital located in Seoul, she gave birth to a healthy daughter. Both the mom and the baby are in a very healthy state and they are under the care of a happy family's love and blessings. Thank you all for your support for Kim Tae Hee and she will do her best to return with good condition both as a mom and as an actress."





Congratulations to Kim Tae Hee and Rain!

