1

6

News
Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Former 'Produce X 101' trainee Lee Won Jun stirs controversy by sitting in a priority seat for pregnant women

AKP STAFF


Lee Won Jun, a former trainee from Mnet's 'Produce X 101' stirs controversy online with a picture of him sitting in a priority seat for pregnant women in the subway. On September 16, anonymous netizen tweeted his picture on Twitter with a sarcastic caption "Won Jun, congratulations on your pregnancy!!!!" 

With more than 31,000 retweets, netizens are debating over the issue. Some are saying it was unnecessary of him to sit in the priority seat as there were other empty seats in the car whilst others say it's not a must to leave the seat empty.  

What are your thoughts on this? 

  1. misc.
7 7,309 Share 14% Upvoted

6

cupidkyumi351 pts 50 minutes ago 1
50 minutes ago

The train looks pretty empty, I don't see any pregnant woman needing a seat, there's even an empty one right beside the door. This kid did nothing wrong, gosh.

Share

1 more reply

6

jin_sungmin519 pts 55 minutes ago 1
55 minutes ago

Isn't the point of the seat to get up if you see someone pregnant? If there isn't anyone that's pregnant on the train, why waste a perfectly good seat?

Share

1 more reply

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Kim Tae Hee, Rain
Kim Tae Hee and Rain just had their second child
45 minutes ago   2   8,340
Suzy
Suzy shines in new Lancome pictorial
28 minutes ago   0   577
Kim Tae Hee, Rain
Kim Tae Hee and Rain just had their second child
45 minutes ago   2   8,342
Kim Tae Hee, Rain
Kim Tae Hee and Rain just had their second child
45 minutes ago   2   8,342

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND