Former 'Produce X 101' trainee Lee Won Jun stirs controversy by sitting in a priority seat for pregnant women





Lee Won Jun, a former trainee from Mnet's 'Produce X 101' stirs controversy online with a picture of him sitting in a priority seat for pregnant women in the subway. On September 16, anonymous netizen tweeted his picture on Twitter with a sarcastic caption "Won Jun, congratulations on your pregnancy!!!!"

With more than 31,000 retweets, netizens are debating over the issue. Some are saying it was unnecessary of him to sit in the priority seat as there were other empty seats in the car whilst others say it's not a must to leave the seat empty.

What are your thoughts on this?

