NU'EST's Ren says he ripped off a toilet while drunk

NU'EST's Ren revealed he ripped off a toilet while he was drunk.



On the September 16th episode of JTBC's 'Hogu Chart' ('Fool's Chart'), Ren and his fellow 'pushover' co-hosts Han Hye Jin, Shinhwa's Junjin, Jang Sung Kyu, and Jung Hyuk discussed their drinking habits. The NU'EST member shared, "I can drink 6 bottles of soju max," surprising everyone with his high alcohol tolerance.



He then recalled what happened after a hard night of drinking, saying, "After drinking, I ended up ripping up a toilet." Ren explained he'd fallen over while holding onto a toilet while he was drunk, and he accidentally ripped the entire toilet off the floor. He added, "Our dorm was in a really bad state, so water sprayed everywhere. It was a mess."



Junjin then said, "Ren is a pretty boy, but he's unexpectedly tough and straightforward. That's why it's so charming."