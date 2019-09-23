19

Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

TWICE's Mina to not participate in 'Feel Special' promotional activities

Mina will not be participating in TWICE's 'Feel Special' promotional activities.

The news was announced through the group's recent press event for the album, which was held at Seoul's Yes24 Live Hall on September 23.

Before the showcase began, a representative for JYP Entertainment took the stage to announce that Mina would not be able to attend the event nor participate in any of the album's promotional activities despite her appearance on the album and in the title song's music video.

Meanwhile, Mina was also absent from TWICE's recent world tour after being diagnosed with an anxiety disorder. 

mauiencar66 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

I have no problem with this at all! It's a blessing she even participated in the song, music video and album jacket. Take all the rest you need, Minari!

