Jessica x Giriboy team up for a sweet back and forth melody in 'Call Me Before You Sleep' teaser

Jessica and Giriboy have teamed up for a sweet back and forth in their latest collaboration track, "Call Me Before You Sleep"!

Set for release in both Japanese and Korean, Jessica's special new single "Call Me Before You Sleep" takes on a lovely, romantic mood as a duet. The Korean version of the single will be out this September 26 at 6 PM KST, but before then, you can listen to a sweet audio preview of it above! The Japanese physical album will be available on October 9.

Do you like the sound of Jessica's "Call Me Before You Sleep" so far?