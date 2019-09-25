1

0

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 12 minutes ago

Jessica x Giriboy team up for a sweet back and forth melody in 'Call Me Before You Sleep' teaser

AKP STAFF

Jessica and Giriboy have teamed up for a sweet back and forth in their latest collaboration track, "Call Me Before You Sleep"!

Set for release in both Japanese and Korean, Jessica's special new single "Call Me Before You Sleep" takes on a lovely, romantic mood as a duet. The Korean version of the single will be out this September 26 at 6 PM KST, but before then, you can listen to a sweet audio preview of it above! The Japanese physical album will be available on October 9.

Do you like the sound of Jessica's "Call Me Before You Sleep" so far?

  1. Giriboy
  2. Jessica
0 211 Share 100% Upvoted
BLACKPINK, BTS, EXO, GOT7, Red Velvet, Seventeen, TVXQ, TWICE, Wanna One
K-Pop groups that generate the most revenue
1 hour ago   7   15,726
BTS
BTS open up official TikTok channel!
13 hours ago   9   26,184

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND