F.T. Island's Jaejin enlists help from his hoobaes N.Flying for band version MV of 'Love Like The Films'!

How many of you have been waiting for more F.T. Island x N.Flying collaborations? The FNC Entertainment sunbae and hoobae bands have finally answered fans' wishes, as F.T. Island's Jaejin decided to team up with his beloved hoobaes N.Flying for his comeback single in Japan!

In the official band version MV for Jaejin's title track "Love Like The Films", the F.T. Island member showcases excellent chemistry with the members of N.Flying for a groovy, jazzy performance. Meanwhile, Jaejin will be releasing his 1st solo Japanese mini album 'scene.27' this October 9, containing an intro plus 5 all-new tracks.

Groove along to Jaejin x N.Flying's "Love Like The Films" MV above!