'Idol Room' will be featuring rookies that are taking over the international K-pop scene.

EVERGLOW and Dream Catcher will be battling each other on the JTBC variety show. Dream Catcher has had various overseas concerts as well as a Europe tour, and EVERGLOW has raked in tens of millions of views on their MVs and dance practices just through their debut songs and has already won #1 on a music show.

The episode will air on October 1st at 6:30 PM KST on JTBC.