Posted by jennywill

Fans crack up at X1's Han Seung Woo doing this to make sure all of X1 is present

Fans are laughing at how X1's leader Han Seung Woo is keeping track of his 'kids'.

During their performance at KCON Thailand, at the ending stage, Han Seung Woo was seen counting all of the X1 members. He has 10 'kids' to take care of, and at one point, he looks stressed out as he can't find all of them, and it looks like there's a moment where he realizes he's counted Cha Jun Ho twice. Cha Jun Ho realizes what Han Seung Woo is doing and starts laughing at him, as well.

Fans commented, "It reminds me of a school trip," "He's stressed because his kids doubled", and more. Check out the cute clip below.

kpopjunkee128
1 hour ago

Lol. So cute. Appa

pikachudoll
36 minutes ago

lol so cute. He has to keep up with that for another 5 yrs.

