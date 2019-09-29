Super Junior drops tracklist for 'Time_Slip'

Super Junior is steadily counting down to their comeback.
The group has just released their tracklist for their 9th album 'Time_Slip'. The album includes 10 songs: "The Crown", title song "SUPER Clap", "I Think I", "Game", Somebody New", "Skydive", "Heads Up", "Stay With Me", "No Drama", and "Show".
"SUPER Clap" is a song with a message of chasing away all worries and stress by clapping, and emphasize's Super Junior's trademark wit and humor in the lyrics.
Are you excited for October 14th?
