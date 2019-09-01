Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 42 minutes ago

Netizens are in awe of Sunhwa's close-up visuals and notices her resemblance to Jun Ji Hyun

Netizens are in awe of Sunhwa's close-up visuals.

On September 1, a community forum post talked about a series of photos taken by a photographer friend of Sunhwa's, apparently taken in the moment without any planning. These photos revealed some extreme close-ups of Sunhwa, who wasn't even wearing any eyebrow or eyelid make-up!

After seeing these photos, netizens commented that some photos, "especially the ones where she's wearing a hat," reminds them of actress Jun Ji Hyun. Others also mentioned her likeness to Suzy, Sulli, and (G)I-DLE's Soojin

Reactions include: "Crying because of her beauty", "So pretty...am I the only one who keeps seeing Jun Ji Hyun in these photos?", "(in response to previous comment) I thought so too!", "Skin like porcelain", "Her brother Han Seung Woo also has great skin, like Sunhwa", "Goddess", "Mysterious-looking and so pure".

Check out more photos below!

