Heechul asks for headache medicine after seeing Kim Ki Bum's attempt at dating

Kim Ki Bum's innocence is leaving 'Somevival' host Heechul with a headache.



The former Super Junior member made his blind date partner, Moon Hye Jin, a bit flustered when he openly and honestly admitted that he didn't choose her for the 'heart-heart some' corner. Heechul hilariously expressed his annoyance at Ki Bum for his innocent honesty.

The situation was awkward when Moon Hye Jin tried to hint that she chose Ki Bum, while Ki Bum continued to state that he didn't choose her. The situation ended with Hye Jin leaving.

Heechul was seen sighing and stating: "Can't I help him? That was so awkward. He really can't date. Please give me headache medicine."



