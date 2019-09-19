BLACKPINK's Jisoo shows off her gorgeous beauty at Cartier event

SPORTS TODAY/APEX NEWS

BLACKPINK's Jisoo stunned all with her beauty at a Cartier event.

The popular idol star appeared at an event for the brand's luxury watches in Seoul on September 19th. Her chic two-piece black and white outfit definitely brought out her fresh charm and beauty. The minimal styling and use of gold accessories further elevated her look.

Netizens have been commenting:

"There is no such thing as an unflattering angle for her."

"The styling is so elegant."

"So gorgeous to the point she seems unreal."

Check out some more photos and a video below.

