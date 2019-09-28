3

Posted by KayRosa

Goo Hye Sun goes from pensive to playful on social media

Goo Hye Sun has taken to Instagram with more updates.

After the release a new version of an old OST "Must I Die," netizens expressed concerns for Goo Hye Sun, as the song's title and lyrics suggested heavy emotions. A day later on September 28, Goo Hye Sun returned and uploaded two consecutive posts on Instagram, going from a rather pensive mood to a playful one.

Posting a photo of her pet cat with her new book, Goo Hye Sun wrote: 

"I lived so diligently yet all that's left is the feeling of injustice. I lived so diligently yet I wanted to turn back time. I lived so diligently yet there was nothing. Only you waited for me everlastingly. -from 'I Am Your Companion Animal'"

An hour later, Goo Hye Sun made a second post that included two selfies with the caption: "maerong" (a Korean slang for 'sticking your tongue out.')

메롱

Seeing this contrast, netizens once again left messages asking her to "take care" and to "be strong."

In related news, Ahn Jae Hyun has recently filed for divorce, officially after several weeks of publicly revealing their sides of the story over the divorce issue.

just-another-day482 pts 11 minutes ago
11 minutes ago

This girl has so many mood swings a metronome would have trouble keeping up with her. Click I’m sad, click I’m mad, click I’m glad, click ....😂

pink_oracle3,476 pts 32 minutes ago
32 minutes ago

I feel like this is low key trying to drag her, just for the sake of creating drama.

