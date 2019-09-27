Goo Hye Sun's song 'Must I Die' concerns netizens

Goo Hye Sun released the piano version of her 2014 song "Must I Die" on September 27th.

She uploaded the song on her Instagram page, stating that she had written and composed the song.

The talk about loneliness seems to directly reference her divorce to Ahn Jae Hyun who has recently filed for divorce. However, netizens are concerned and freaked out by the content of the lyrics, stating:



"Ok now, this is just getting scarier."

"Even the title suffocates me."

"Hul this is really scary."

"I haven't gotten married but I already want to divorce."

"This is misery. I hope she just shuts down the internet and gets some fresh air."

It seems like concerns for Goo Hye Sun's mental health are growing as time passes. What do you think?