Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Ediya Coffee Hongdae branch was trashed after hosting an event celebrating BTS' Jungkook's birthday

Ediya Coffee, a Korean coffeehouse chain, hosted a fan-organized event celebrating BTS' Jungkook's 22nd birthday at its Hongdae branch in Seoul on September 1. The said event gave out photo cards and cup sleeves with Jungkook's picture when you purchase a drink from the cafe.   

However, hours later its Hongdae branch was trashed as some fans littered their beverages on the premise after just taking the cup sleeve. Others in the fandom have criticized and encouraged to clean up, but to no avail. 

 

eottoke11,192 pts 57 minutes ago
57 minutes ago

not trying to defend these people(they should at least make an effort to throw it in the garbage can) but if you’ve been to hongdae before, then you will tell that this is just a normal sight. it just so happened that it was an event for a known celebrity. still, all of this will reflect on the celebrity that they are supporting so it is not good at all.

4

sidhe6 pts 35 minutes ago
35 minutes ago

Shameful. Clean your mess up.

