Ediya Coffee Hongdae branch was trashed after hosting an event celebrating BTS' Jungkook's birthday



Ediya Coffee, a Korean coffeehouse chain, hosted a fan-organized event celebrating BTS' Jungkook's 22nd birthday at its Hongdae branch in Seoul on September 1. The said event gave out photo cards and cup sleeves with Jungkook's picture when you purchase a drink from the cafe.

However, hours later its Hongdae branch was trashed as some fans littered their beverages on the premise after just taking the cup sleeve. Others in the fandom have criticized and encouraged to clean up, but to no avail.

개념 있게 살아요 . 이디야 홍대점 앞에 이러고 가지 마세요 . 쓰레기는 쓰레기통이 넣으세요 . pic.twitter.com/wHYmfXyHUt — REST 당근맛 (@carrotaste_o5) September 1, 2019



