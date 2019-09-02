Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 42 minutes ago

Super Junior begins countdown to comeback date with 9 cryptic images

Super Junior has begun the countdown to their imminent comeback! The group dropped the link with a countdown clock displaying 9 different cryptic images on September 3. You can access it through the link below or simply click here

From their first comeback appearance with their reality show 'SJ returns 3on September 9 to counting down 999 hours, the group is greatly emphasizing number nine and fans are excited for their return with 9th album. 

What are your thoughts on the images? Stay tuned for updates!

turtle12533 pts 38 minutes ago 0
38 minutes ago

I never knew 999 hours could feel this long. Yeeeeeeeeeee can't wait to see these ajusshis comeback!!

One thing though, does this mean they won't perform their comeback songs in SS8 in Seoul? Bcs their comeback is 14th Oct but SS8 in Seoul is 12 and 13 Oct. (If I'm not mistaken)

