Super Junior begins countdown to comeback date with 9 cryptic images

Super Junior has begun the countdown to their imminent comeback! The group dropped the link with a countdown clock displaying 9 different cryptic images on September 3. You can access it through the link below or simply click here.

From their first comeback appearance with their reality show 'SJ returns 3' on September 9 to counting down 999 hours, the group is greatly emphasizing number nine and fans are excited for their return with 9th album.

What are your thoughts on the images? Stay tuned for updates!