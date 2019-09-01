Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Cube Entertainment assures fans Pentagon is okay after flight mishap

Cube Entertainment reassured fans that Pentagon was doing okay. 

Pentagon had their '2019 Pentagon World Tour in Jakarta' on September 30th, and was returning back to Korea on September 1st. However, the Asiana flight from Indonesia turned back during its flight and landed back in Jakarta. It turned out that there was an internal air conditioning system error, and the flight had to make its way back.

Cube Entertainment confirmed, "The Pentagon members are perfectly healthy without any problems. They are currently waiting in Jakarta and looking for a flight back. We are working hard to make sure future plans are not affected."

