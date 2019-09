Kang Daniel and LM Entertainment's appeal hearing has been delayed.

According to the courts, Yulchon, who is representing Kang Daniel, has submitted a request for a change of date for Kang Daniel's appeal hearing with LM Entertainment on the 29th. Originally, the deposition date was set for September 24th, but now the date has been pushed back to October 1st.

Stay tuned for more on Kang Daniel's legal battle with his previous label.