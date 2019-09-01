Woollim Entertainment trainees 'W Project 4' to hold fanmeeting over 'V Live'

The boys of W Project 4 will be meeting their fans through a 'V Live' fanmeeting.

'W Project 4' consists of Lee Hyup, Hwang Yoon Sung, Joo Chang Wook, Kim Min Seo, and Lee Sung Jun, who were on 'Produce X 101' except for Lee Sung Jun. The boys are releasing "1 Minue 1 Second" later today on the 1st at 6PM KST, and they'll be holding a special 'V Live' with their fans. This will be the first time that Lee Sung Jun will be meeting fans, since he wasn't on 'Produce X 101'.

Make sure you tune in later today!