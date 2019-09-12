3

Chuseok special 'Idol Star Athletics Championship' records highest viewership ratings for varieties in its time slot

The September 12 broadcast of MBC's Chuseok holidays special 'Idol Star Athletics Championship' recorded the highest viewership ratings for variety shows in its time slot, with the best average rating at 5.2% (Part 3) and the highest rating at 6%!

In addition, the program ranked 1st place for viewership ratings in the 20-49 age group, with part 1 recording an average rating of 3.6%, part 2 recording 4.7%, and part 3 rising up to 5.2%. 

On this broadcast, various idol stars competed in categories such as the 60 meter track & field, wrestling, archery, as well as e-sports! The second half of the festivities airs this September 13 at 4:40 PM KST, so make sure to tune in!

