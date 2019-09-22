G.O presents Choi Ye Seul with her engagement ring in adorable photos from recent bridal shower

G.O and Choi Ye Seul are getting closer and closer to their big wedding day!

On September 22, the bride-to-be took to her personal Instagram account to share images from her recent bridal shower.

In the first post, Choi Ye Seul is seen laughing while G.O is down on one knee proposing to her at the event. While the couple has been engaged since earlier this year, she had yet to receive her engagement ring, and is seen in the photo looking quite delighted by the surprise.





"I received a proposal," she wrote in the accompanying caption. "It was secretly recorded, and I was really shocked. Check out the video on 'O.Y Couple Story' [the couple's shared YouTube channel]."

In the video, fans can see not only the proposal, but G.O's hunt for the perfect engagement ring.

In her second Instagram post, she shared another photo of the couple together at the shower.





"It hasn't even been a week," she wrote with a diamond ring emoji. She also added a short message to her fans regarding the upcoming typhoon weather, advising them to be safe and let the bad weather pass just resting at home.



Meanwhile, G.O and Choi Ye Seul announced their engagement this summer after two years of dating. The wedding is scheduled for the end of this month.

Check out both the 'O.Y Couple Story' video and Choi Ye Seul's Instagram posts here!