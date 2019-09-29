Chen drops more atmospheric teaser images for 'Dear My Dear'





EXO's Chen is getting real close to his solo comeback!

On September 30, Chen revealed two new images to tease fans one more day before the official drop. In these images, Chen once again stands alone against a backdrop of night and day. Chen is positioned in the middle as the background is blurred, allowing us to focus on the vocalist's moody concept.

Check out the latest MV teaser for the title song "Shall We?", if you haven't yet! Chen's comeback with his 2nd mini album 'Dear My Dear' is on October 1 at 6 PM KST.