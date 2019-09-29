4

Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 39 minutes ago

Daehyun reveals first batch of hypnotic concept photos for solo comeback

Former B.A.P member Daehyun has revealed new images for his upcoming single 'Aight'.

As announced, Daehyun has prepared to make his first comeback after joining the new label STX Lionheart Entertainment. According to the scheduler, Daehyun will reveal another batch of concept photos tomorrow on October 1 KST, which will be followed by a track list, a highlight medley, and two MV teasers.

These concept photos show a dreamy side to Daehyun, as represented by layered images and strong projector lights. Stay tuned for more teasers to come!

natilly593 pts 34 minutes ago 0
34 minutes ago

DAEHYUN FIGHTING!! T^T

it's so refreshing to see all the former B.A.P members finally free from TSE, with new agencies that are giving them actual music to release!!

