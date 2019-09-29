Daehyun reveals first batch of hypnotic concept photos for solo comeback

Former B.A.P member Daehyun has revealed new images for his upcoming single 'Aight'.

As announced, Daehyun has prepared to make his first comeback after joining the new label STX Lionheart Entertainment. According to the scheduler, Daehyun will reveal another batch of concept photos tomorrow on October 1 KST, which will be followed by a track list, a highlight medley, and two MV teasers.

These concept photos show a dreamy side to Daehyun, as represented by layered images and strong projector lights. Stay tuned for more teasers to come!