Chen is back with a second teaser for his upcoming solo MV!

On September 29 KST, SMTOWN revealed a second music video teaser for "Shall We?", the title track on Chen's second solo mini album 'Dear My Dear.' The video follows a couple in the height of romance, enjoying time together as Chen sings a sample of the single's hook from a bridge at night.

Meanwhile, 'Dear My Dear' is set for release on October 1 at 6 PM KST.

Check out the full teaser above!