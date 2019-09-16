Baek Ah Yeon says goodbye to JYP Entertainment on Instagram as agency confirms her exit

Solo artist Baek Ah Yeon's contract with JYP Entertainment has ended.

In a statement released this week, the agency confirmed that Baek Ah Yeon's contract expired on August 30, only a little over two weeks before the official exit date of 15&'s Baek Ye Rin.

Regarding the future of both singers, JYP Entertainment added that they will "continue to sincerely cheer their bright futures on," requesting that fans continue to support them so that they can continue to be "singers that receive love and deliver happiness through their music."

Baek Ah Yeon also took to her personal Instagram account on September 16 to say a short and final farewell to the agency, sharing images of the agency building captioned with a simple 'goodbye' caption.



Meanwhile, Baek Ah Yeon debuted through JYP Entertainment on September 10, 2012 after receiving love as a finalist on the first season of 'K-Pop Star.'

Check out her Instagram story images below