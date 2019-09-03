3YE showcase moves for upcoming 'OOMM (Out Of My Mind)' MV via new dance teaser

3YE are giving fans a preview of their comeback single's hard-hitting choreography!

On September 16, the group's agency GH Entertainment released a dance teaser for their upcoming "OOMM (Out Of My Mind)" music video.



In the clip, the members can be seen in a prison yard at night, joined by dancers dressed in black and all wearing gas masks. The 'breaking out of jail' theme is augmented by choreography that evokes both confidence and a dynamic girl crush attitude.





"OOMM" was made in collaboration with hit songwriter Wooziq, who also wrote 3YE's debut single "DMT (Do Ma Thang)" and Wanna One's "Beautiful."



Meanwhile, "OOMM" is set for release on September 17 at 6 PM KST.

Check out the dance teaser above!