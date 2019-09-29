33

10

News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 1 day ago

ATEEZ drops group concept photo teaser for 'Treasure Ep. Fin: All To Action' comeback

AKP STAFF

ATEEZ has dropped a group image teaser for their latest comeback!

On September 29 KST, the group unveiled another teaser for their upcoming album 'Treasure Ep. Fin: All To Action.' In the image, the boys are dressed in similar chic black fashion with a large cloud of white smoke creating a dynamic contrast with their silhouettes.

The teaser comes only hours after the release of the album's tracklist, which revealed that the new album would have 11 tracks in total, including the single "Wonderland."

Meanwhile, 'Treasure Ep. Fin: All To Action' is set for release on October 8 at 6 PM KST.

Check out the teaser below!

  1. ATEEZ
4 2,809 Share 77% Upvoted

2

dancingbella231,406 pts 23 hours ago 1
23 hours ago

THEY ARE HERE TO BLOW SHT UP!!!! STAN ATEEZ

Share

1 more reply

0

ATINY_ATEEZ9 pts 16 hours ago 0
16 hours ago

ATEEZ FIGHTING 👋👋👑


Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Daesung
Police book 45 people in Daesung's building
2 hours ago   13   5,672

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND