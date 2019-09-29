ATEEZ drops group concept photo teaser for 'Treasure Ep. Fin: All To Action' comeback

ATEEZ has dropped a group image teaser for their latest comeback!

On September 29 KST, the group unveiled another teaser for their upcoming album 'Treasure Ep. Fin: All To Action.' In the image, the boys are dressed in similar chic black fashion with a large cloud of white smoke creating a dynamic contrast with their silhouettes.

The teaser comes only hours after the release of the album's tracklist, which revealed that the new album would have 11 tracks in total, including the single "Wonderland."

Meanwhile, 'Treasure Ep. Fin: All To Action' is set for release on October 8 at 6 PM KST.

Check out the teaser below!